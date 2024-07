By Joanne Roepke Bode, Kossuth County Farmers Market

Our community is gearing up for a special week in Algona - the annual Founders’ Day celebration. One of the special activities happening during this time is the Art in the Park event on Saturday, July 13. Kossuth County Farmers Market customers will have many more faces greeting them when they arrive at the market this Saturday - art vendors will be there with us in the Carnegie Lawn area.