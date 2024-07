Mayor Rick Murphy was presented with a flag from Darryl Sapoff of New York on June 20. Born in Algona, Darryl returns to the area each year to visit family and attend the ABATE Freedom Rally. While serving in the United States Army, Darryl went to Afghanistan three times and flew this flag from the Bagram Air Base on his mother Faye’s birthday, Aug. 25, 2005. His mother came to Algona with him to present the flag.