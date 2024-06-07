Fisher, Haas, Garman lead primary voting

In the public interest, this content is available to subscribers and non-subscribers to the Advance

Incumbent Roger Fisher defeated challenger Brian Runneberg in the primary election for the Republican Party nomination in Kossuth County Tuesday. Fisher earned a place on the November ballot with 71.6% of the vote, 1,172-463.

Two other county offices had primary competition Tuesday. The results of all of the races are unofficial until canvassed and certified by the board of supervisors next week. The winners in the primaries will appear on the general election ballots and represent those parties on Nov. 5.

In the Republican race for District 2 county supervisor, Howard Haas defeated Will Struecker, 140-78.

In the Republican race for District 5 county supervisor, Amber Garman came out on top with 173 votes for 44% of the votes cast. Her total topped those of Dennis Higgins (98 votes - 25%), Christian Schlaefer (62 votes - 16%) and 61 write-in votes that accounted for nearly 1 in 6 ballots cast (15%).

Other local winners who were unopposed were Republican incumbent Tammy Eden for the party's auditor nomination and Bruce Meinders for the District 5 Democratic Party nomination.

A pdf file attached to this story has all of the unofficial results.