ALGONA—The Algona Fire Department presented an educational program at the Algona Senior Center on Friday, Oct. 24. Right photo: Representing the AFD were left to right Jarrod Weichert, Carl Lane, Zach Keith and assistant Chief Tony Rahm.

Left photo: The Lu Verne (CWL) Elementary students all received a smoke alarm for their homes and goodie bags from the Lu Verne Fire Department in recognition of Fire Prevention Week. Submitted photos