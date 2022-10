Fifth grade students from Bishop Garrigan went on a field trip to Water’s Edge Nature Center on October 5. They had a lesson on canoeing from Naturalist Billie Wille and then went canoeing. They also toured the trails and spent time exploring the inside exhibits. One group of the students are front, from left: Grayson Morse, Connor Plathe, Landon Bormann, Tate Bartolo, Brynlie Erpelding and Karina Chen.