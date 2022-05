Delores ‘Haack’ Long and Marvin Bollinger got together at the Pizza Ranch last Friday, May 20, for their 70th class reunion. There are four classmates left from their Fenton class of ‘52. They were able to call their other two classmates, Marilyn (Weisbrod) Craft, Slutz and Benora (Mitchell) Underwood and talk on the phone. Long said they all had a really nice visit. Amy Frankl-Brandt photo