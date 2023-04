By Cailey Carroll

AHS Journalism

The FCCLA group traveled to Cedar Rapids for a state leadership conference from Sunday, March 26, to Tuesday, March 28. The theme for the conference this year was Shine a Light, for mental health awareness month. The members who attended this conference were Maggie Wartick, Sydney Seebecker, Abby Brooks, Paige Vileta, Ashley Cantu, Katelyn Burns, Caitlin Louscher, Lainey Venteicher and Hillary Holmes.