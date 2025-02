The Holy Father Pope Francis has appointed Father John Edward Keehner, of the Diocese of Youngstown as the eighth bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City. A press conference introducing the bishop-elect was held Feb. 12 at the Central Catholic Offices in Sioux City.

Father Keehner, 59, is a native of Youngstown, Ohio, and is one of five children. He attended Austintown schools and graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1984.