The number of farms in the United States for 2024 is estimated at 1,880,000, down 14,950 farms from 2023. The number of farms decreased in all sales classes except the $1,000,000 or more sales class. In 2024, 48.1 percent of all farms had less than $10,000 in sales and 78.9 percent of all farms had less than $100,000 in sales. In 2024, 9.8 percent of all farms had sales of $500,000 or more.