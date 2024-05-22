Farmers Cooperative Association Members Vote to Approve Merger with Gold-Eagle Cooperative
Goldfield, Iowa – The Boards of Directors from Farmers Coop Association (FCA) and Gold-Eagle Cooperative (GEC) are pleased to announce that FCA members have approved the merger proposal with Gold-Eagle Cooperative. The vote by FCA’s membership met Iowa’s state voting requirement for a successful cooperative merger with over 50% of their Class A members turning in ballots. The membership voted 95% in favor of the merger, well over the required two-thirds majority.