On Tuesday, March 25, Kossuth County Farm Bureau hosted their annual Shopping Cart Race event supporting the Kossuth County Food Pantry. Hy-Vee filled carts with random items and eight teams competed to return those items to where they correctly belong on the shelves. Thank you to all the teams that participated and to the businesses that gave donations in lieu of a team for this great cause. This year $3,850 was collected for Kossuth County Food Pantry.