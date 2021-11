By Kim Wegener

Features Writer

ALGONA—After serving for six years as senior pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona, Pastor Tom Schlund will deliver his farewell sermon on Sunday, Nov. 21 during the 9 a.m. service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona.

Schlund has accepted a call as an admissions officer at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis. He is excited about the new opportunity but leaves Trinity with mixed emotions.