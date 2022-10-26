Family Night and Bus Safety at Twin Rivers

BODE—The fourth annual pumpkin carving event took place on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Twin Rivers Elementary. Students and staff, along with their families, gathered together to turn pumpkins into masterpieces. The participants enjoyed a meal while carving and listening to seasonal Halloween music. A special thank you goes to Ms. Robinson for the delicious pumpkin dessert. This event was possible due to many volunteers. The students picked the pumpkins from the Twin Rivers pumpkin patch.