By Kim Wegener

Features Writer

ALGONA—State Street in downtown Algona will be the place to be for a variety of fun activities during the family fun festival, Last Call Before Fall, on Saturday, September 24.

The event will be held from 4-7 p.m. and is sponsored by the Algona Area Chamber of Commerce.

Fall official begins on September 22 and Last Call Before Fall should be a great celebration of the new season.