The Euchre results for Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Pep’s are:

First place - Nolan and Nick Ford with 70.

Second place - Dean and Linda Frideres with 63.

Third place - Lyndon and Mary Fowler with 58.

Most loners - Tie between Dean Frideres and Nick Ford with seven.

The door prize went to Doreen Koepke.

Everyone is welcome to participate on Tuesday nights. For more information call 515-320-3719.