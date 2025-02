The Euchre results for Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Pep’s are:

First place - Nolan and Amy Ford with 72.

Second place - Dean and Linda Frideres with 68.

Third place - Lyndon and Mary Fowler with 55.

Most loners - Tie between Bill Farnham and Nolan Ford with five.

The door prize went to Linda Frideres and Sandy Boekelman.

Everyone is welcome to participate on Tuesday nights. For more information call 515-320-3719.