The body of Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, who was shot to death while on duty Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, was returned to the community Friday, Sept. 15, from the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny.

Local residents lined McGregor Street, farmers put out flags, and along Interstate 35 law enforcement officers and firefighters were stationed at overpasses to pay respects to a fallen fellow officer.

A notice regarding funeral services is available at algona.com.