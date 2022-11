ALGONA—The City of Algona celebrated its first gift of the splash pad campaign, with a pledge of $25,000 from Erpelding, Voigt and Company, CPAs.

“Erpelding and Voigt is proud to continue their history of being a strong community supporter and we look forward to all the terrific things happening in Central Park and around the community,” said Jeff Knapp, managing partner at Erpelding, Voigt and Company.