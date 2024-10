By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

It’s official. Enrollment went up this year in the Algona School District

Algona Schools Superintendent Joe Carter reported during the 2024-25 certified enrollment in the Algona School District is 1,448 in 2024, up 35 students from the 1,411 enrolled in 2023 and 138 students from the 1,308 enrolled in 2022.