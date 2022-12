Santa was in Corwith on Dec. 3 for pancakes and to get some things from local vendors who help out during his busiest season.

Photos clockwise from left: Sharon Hankins with Royal Neighbors helps Kiley Norland with crafts, Denise Group reads to the kids, Todd Whilite makes pancakes for the hungry crowd and Kimber Mullenbach buys some goodies from Dawn Kirsch who owns Kirsch Gardens. Joella Leider photos