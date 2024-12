By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Four elected officials were sworn into office during the Dec. 17 meeting of the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors.

District Associate Judge Ann Gales administered the oath to two new members of the Kossuth County Board of Supervisors, Amber Garman and Howard Haas. Current Kossuth County Auditor Tammy Eden and Kossuth County Sheriff Roger Fisher also took the oath of office.