Despite the cold weather, approximately 300 kids had fun collecting the 2,000 eggs filled with candy at the Algona Noon Kiwanis Club’s annual Easter egg hunt held Saturday, April 16 at Veteran’s Park in Algona.

The Noon Kiwanis Club has hosted the event for at least 30 years assisted by the Morwens Kiwanis Club. Members of the Algona Police Department, Algona Fire Department and C.A.R.E. Team also greeted kids and handed out candy, stickers and pinwheels.