ALGONA—The Algona Community School Board of Education (ACSD) met on Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m., in the PAC Board Room and experienced a taste of virtual reality (VR) and how it is being used in the classroom.

Middle school teacher Joe Ingalls brought VR headsets to the meeting for the board members to see for themselves how students are able to visit places anywhere in the world which they have only read about.