Driving Forward with community pride
ALGONA—Kemna Auto Center has long been a strong supporter of local schools and community organizations. Through its many years in business, the dealership has constantly sought ways to make a difference in the lives of residents and give back to the community that has supported it.
This week, Kemna Auto Center took its commitment to Bishop Garrigan and Algona Community Schools one step further, unveiling an extraordinary new initiative: the “Spirit Truck” program.