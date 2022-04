The 3 and 4 year old preschool students at West Bend-Mallard Schools attended a literacy and math drive-In theatre with their families in March. Students enjoyed a potluck meal provided by the families, rotated through literacy and math stations and ended the evening by sitting in their home made “box cars” as they listened to books being read by Stacie Stevensen from Iowa Public Television. Parents were encouraged to help their child create a box car for the family night. Mrs.