News 5 February 2025

Dr. Audrey Finer, PT to open Evolve Physical Therapy

Clinic receives Algona Advantage award and city revolving loan

Local physical therapist Dr. Audrey Finer, PT will open a new private practice clinic with the help of two local business incentive programs.

Evolve Physical Therapy received a $5,000 forgivable loan from the Algona Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) and a $20,000 revolving loan from the City of Algona. The clinic is anticipated to open in the spring of 2025 at 714 E. State Street.

