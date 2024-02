ALGONA—The Algona Area Chamber of Commerce held a coffee last Friday morning at the Ed & Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center to dedicate the Dick Dale Showcase. Dick Dale was and is a Hometown Hero, born and raised in Algona. Dick and his wife Marguerite had four children. Their son Ric came from Ohio to attend the dedication. The memorabilia in the showcase will be changed periodically so check it out each time you go.