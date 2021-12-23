Derecho leads to Kossuth disaster declaration as tornado, high winds hit area

ALGONA—Kossuth County is one of 43 Iowa counties to receive a disaster proclamation following the derecho that crossed Iowa last Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The declaration provides for individual assistance in certain situations for qualifying individuals and families adversely affected by the disaster who cannot be helped by other means of financial assistance and for whom federal assistance is either not available or does not adequately meet their needs. The declaration also allows payment of overtime for certain government employees to provide assistance to their communities.

A tornado was sighted and confirmed on the ground 6 miles south of Algona about 6:30 p.m., leading to the second of two different tornado warnings issued for Kossuth County. That also initiated the community sirens in Algona. The first tornado warning was issued for the far southwestern portion of the county and primarily was for Pocahontas County. Prior to that, Kossuth County was placed in a severe thunderstorm warning.

As of Tuesday, the National Weather Service was still compiling information and had yet to formally declare there was a tornado in Kossuth County.

Storm damage was reported in Algona due to high winds. The home of Denise Studer on Diagonal Street had a tree fall on it, damaging the roof, a window and siding.

The Brett Capesius home on East McGregor Street had a limb fall on the baby’s room, which cracked a wall inside the house.

Meanwhile, a farm east of Algona was hit hard by the storm. Horses were evacuated from the premises Wednesday night because of the loss of a structure.

The area was also impacted by high winds with the thunderstorms, and then again several hours later as a frontal system blew through the area. Multiple gusts of more than 60 mph were reported all across the area, including at the Algona Municipal Airport, which had a peak report of 64 mph. Nearly a dozen locations in Iowa had gusts between 70 and 88 mph.

Thursday morning, the Algona public works department began picking up debris. Residents can take tree debris to the compost pile at Veteran’s Park.

Significant damage still may be reported to Kossuth County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 515-395-9114.

The National Weather Service’s website stated the storm system was, “The first derecho in December anywhere in the United States, the first moderate risk of severe thunderstorms in December in Iowa since known records, and preliminarily broke the all-time December record high temperature for Iowa” at 74 degrees.

The weather service said, “The main feature was a powerful low pressure that rapidly moved from the Colorado Rockies into Siouxland and eventually over western Lake Superior on Dec. 15. Gusty, environmental winds preceded a line of severe thunderstorms, which produced numerous tornadoes and thunderstorm wind gusts across the state and region.

As of December 20, there are at least 23 confirmed tornadoes that occurred in Iowa with 12 of those tornadoes being rated EF-2. Before this event, a total of six tornadoes had occurred in Iowa in December since 1950 with all of them in southeastern Iowa.

“To have nearly four times that many tornadoes in one day occur across the state is unprecedented in the month of December. Straight line wind gusts associated with these thunderstorms were in excess of 80 mph with Audubon reporting the highest gust in Iowa at 88 mph. This storm also met the criteria for a derecho, which makes it the first derecho on record in the month of December anywhere in the United States.”

The weather service continued, “After the line of storms had passed, numerous strong, non-thunderstorm wind gusts over 70 mph occurred overnight. The top three non-thunderstorm wind gusts were 83 mph in Decatur City, 81 mph in Marshalltown, and 80 mph in Johnston, a suburb of Des Moines. The Des Moines International Airport recorded a 74 mph non-thunderstorm wind gust, which is the highest non-thunderstorm wind gust at this location since 1970.

“In addition to the severe weather and strong non-thunderstorm winds, the temperatures were remarkable and record setting. Numerous record daily highs were broken and by many degrees at that. In addition and preliminarily, the all-time December record high temperature for Iowa of 74 degrees that was set in Thurman, IA on December 6, 1939 was broken with four sites reaching 75 degrees (Oskaloosa, Muscatine, Iowa City, and Ottumwa).”

The weather said additional damage reports and analysis of satellite imagery are ongoing to refine current tornado paths and investigate and search for possible additional tornadoes.

The storm system that struck the area was widely forecasted, and it arrived as predicted, crossing a large swath of Iowa from the southwest to the northeast. The counties impacted included the southwest and northeast corners of the state. The counties involved in the declaration were Allamakee, Appanoose, Audubon, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Calhoun, Cass. Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Davis, Fayette, Floyd, Greene, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Howard, Ida, Kossuth, Lucas, Madison, Marshall, Mills, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery, O’Brien, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Sac, Shelby, Union, Washington, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Wright and Worth.