By DAWN PROSSER, Director of Communications, Lumen Media

On June 7, Deacon Jake Rosenmeyer will be the first priest ordained by Bishop John E. Keehner at the Sioux City Cathedral of the Epiphany.

When he was preparing to assist at the annual chrism Mass last month, Deacon Rosenmeyer said he considered the connections between the chrism Mass, Bishop Keehner’s episcopal ordination and his own upcoming ordination.