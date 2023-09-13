DCI Investigating Fatal Shooting of Algona Officer Kevin Cram, Holds Press Conference in Algona

UPDATE - THURSDAY, SEPT. 14:

ALGONA, Iowa - On September 13, 2023, at approximately 7:53 p.m, Officer Kevin Cram, age 33, of the Algona Police Department was on patrol duty in the City of Algona when he was made aware of an active arrest warrant for Kyle Ricke. The arrest warrant was for Harassment through Palo Alto County, Iowa. Officer Cram knew of a possible location for Ricke and headed to that area. Officer Cram was in the 1100 block of S. Minnesota Street in Algona when he observed Kyle Ricke, age 43. After advising Ricke he was going to be placed under arrest, Ricke shot Officer Cram. Officer Cram was located by other officers and EMS, and taken to the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona where he was pronounced deceased.

Kyle Ricke was located and arrested near Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, at approximately 11:50 p.m. last night. He has been charged with Murder in the First Degree in Kossuth County, Iowa, and will be extradited at a later date.

An autopsy will be performed by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in the near future.

Officer Kevin Cram was a 10-year veteran of Iowa law enforcement, serving for the Nora Springs Police Department from 2013-2015 and the Algona Police Department from 2015-2023.

Please respect the privacy of Officer Cram’s family and the Algona Police Department during this difficult time.

UPDATE (11:54 p.m., Sept. 13): Kossuth County Emergency Management and the Kossuth County Sheriff's Department issued an all-clear alert regarding this matter at 11:54 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, as the suspect has been apprehended.

PRESS RELEASE FROM IOWA STATE PATROL (11:20 p.m. Sept. 13)

The following is from the Iowa State Patrol:

This is a BLUE ALERT issued by the Iowa Department of Public Safety on September 13, 2023.

At approximately 8:00 p.m., a police officer was shot in the 1100 block of Minnesota Street in Algona, Iowa. The shooter has not been apprehended. The shooter has been identified as 43-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke of Algona.

Ricke is a white male, 5'11", 190 pounds, with blue eyes and a shaved head. He may be driving a black 2021 Chevy Silverado with Iowa license plate JMV612.

Ricke should be considered armed and dangerous. He should not be approached. Residents in the Algona area have been asked to lockdown in place.

Anyone with information on Ricke's whereabouts Ricke is asked to call 911 or the Iowa State Patrol at (712) 732-1341.

Law enforcement is still searching for a suspect in an incident that involved a shooting of an officer in Algona Wednesday night. People in town have been told to stay inside, lock their houses and lock their vehicles.

