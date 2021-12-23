COVID deaths hit 80 in Kossuth County

ALGONA—Two deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus have been reported in the past two weeks in Kossuth County.

Data available from the Iowa coronavirus website stated 80 Kossuth County residents have now died from the virus, which was first identified here in spring 2020. The two additional deaths upped December’s death count to three. In December 2020, there were 23 reported deaths, most in any month since the start of the pandemic.

There have been 296 cases diagnosed in the county in the past three weeks.

In the north central region centered in Mason City, there were 53 people hospitalized with the virus as of Monday and there were 125 beds available. There were four people in intensive care units (ICU)and two ICU beds available.

The rate of positive tests last week was 11 percent. That’s just about the state average for the period of 10.8 percent. Kossuth County’s positive cases in the last week were primarily among the young: 18 percent were ages 0-17, 20 percent were among ages 18-29, and 24 percent were among ages 30-39. The remaining breakdown was ages 40-49, 7 percent; ages 50-59, 16 percent; ages 60-69, 5 percent; ages 70-79, 7 percent; and ages 80 and older, 2 percent.

The website reported 49.2 percent of all Kossuth County residents are vaccinated. That rises to 57.2 percent for those 12 and older, 60.8 percent for those 18 and older, and 82.2 percent for those 65 and older.