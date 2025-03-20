County votes in support of Fairgrounds grandstand project

By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors officially pledged its financial support for the grandstand renovation project in Algona.

Members voted unanimously on Tuesday, March 18, to pledge $250,000 over five years to the effort to reconstruct the aging grandstand at the Kossuth County Fairgrounds, 700 E. Fair St. The plan is to pay $50,000 during the 2025-26 fiscal year, with the remaining $200,000 paid by the end of five years.