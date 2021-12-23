County spends ARPA funds, deals with OSHA’s COVID regs, plans building buy

By Brad Hicks

ALGONA—Kossuth County supervisors approved more uses of federal American Rescue funds, approved the contingent purchase of property, and debated federal COVID-19 mandates during their meeting Tuesday morning, Dec. 28.

ARPA spending

The board approved spending $771,024 of a $1,438,626 allocation on three items, which each were approved separately.

The projects listed by the board were HVAC and engineering costs for improvements at the law enforcement center at a cost of $638,655; $102,369 for a new chiller and pump for the courthouse air conditioning system; and $30,000 for upgrades at the north shelter at Smith Lake Park.

Building purchase

The county is in the process of attempting to buy the former UBC/Builders First Source building on Highway 169 in Algona. The purchase price is up to $550,000. The vote to buy it is contingent on a clean environmental survey result. That was due to be returned to the county this week.

Supervisor Kyle Stecker voted against the purchase. He wanted more information on expected future spending on improvements first.

COVID-19 response

The current federal OSHA guidelines call for employers of 100 or more people to have people either vaccinated or be subjected to wearing a mask and weekly vaccinations.

Two federal courts have issued separate rulings, and the U.S. Supreme Court may review the matter Friday, Jan. 7.

In the meantime, the county, as an employer of more than 100 people, is required to have a policy in place by Jan. 10 and to have it in operation by Feb. 9.

The supervisors met with department heads as well, and there were mixed feelings about the matter. Sheriff Roger Fisher called the OSHA mandate unconstitutional and said he would not enforce it. Auditor Tammy Eden agreed with him.

Todd Holmes, county attorney, said he would work with materials he has to construct a policy for the board’s review next week.

In other business:

• The board approved the first reading of the ordinance setting new voting precincts. A second reading will be held at the board’s meeting Monday, Jan. 3, and a third reading will be held at a special meeting with department heads Wednesday, Jan. 5, in order to meet state deadlines.