County holds public hearing for solar farm ban, ISU Extension plans community solar meeting
By Molly Montag, News Correspondent
A temporary ban of commercial solar projects in Kossuth County continued to move forward this week.
The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Sept. 3, held a public hearing and first reading of an amendment to the county’s zoning ordinances that would prohibit officials from processing any applications for large-scale or utility-scale solar energy systems for nine months.