By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

The Kossuth County Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to consider issuing a moratorium on the construction of commercial solar farms next week. The ban is expected to be temporary.

The 5-member Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a moratorium on commercial solar projects at a meeting on Monday, July 15, said Kossuth County Engineer Doug Miller, who also acts as the county’s zoning administrator.