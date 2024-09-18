County authorizes sheriff’s office hiring incentive

By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

A hiring incentive has been approved to help the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office fill three open deputy sheriff positions.

The incentive, which county supervisors passed unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 17, would pay up to 50% of the costs to buy two deputy sheriff candidates out of their current contract so they could leave to work for the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office. The department has been three deputies short since June.