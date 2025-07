"Correction: The genealogy meeting on July 10, 2025 on the history of the Third Order of St. Francis who lived in St. Benedict is by invitation only due to limited seating capacity in the library meeting room. We apologize for this error. Lynn Lickteig will make her presentation file and the accompanying handout available upon request. She will leave copies with the Kossuth County Genealogical and Historical Societies. Thank you for your understanding."