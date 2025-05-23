CORRECTION

Camping Time Limit

On May 13, 2025, the Board of Supervisors amended County Ordinance No. 512-A regarding rules and

regulations for parks and wildlife areas in Kossuth County. One item changed was Section 17 which

addresses time limits for camping on county campgrounds. The new ordinance reads "No camping unit

shall be permitted to camp for a period longer than that designated by the board for the specific county

park". At Smith Lake south campground, Siems Park and Burt Lake Park a two week stay limit is in effect

from May 12- September 8, 2025. At the north campground at Smith Lake there is no stay limit in effect

for the 2025 camping season.

Questions call 515-295-2138