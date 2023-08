The 2023 Kossuth County Fair Royalty was crowned Tuesday evening during a ceremony in the grandstands at the fairgrounds.

The 2022 Kossuth County Fair Queen Molly Bormann served as mistress of ceremonies for the ceremony. Bormann and last year’s royalty, Kenna Hatten, Peyton Paulsen and Caroline Patten, gave farewell speeches.

All the 2023 candidates introduced themselves and shared what their favorite part of the Kossuth County Fair is each year.