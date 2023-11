BRITT—“The Songs of Christmas” will be performed by The Hancock County Little Theater Choir on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church of Britt. The choir director is Diane Nall of Corwith. Myra Bowman of Britt serves as the choir accompanist. This event in the area has a long tradition of bringing singers from Hancock and Kossuth Counties together.