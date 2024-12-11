Community Stories Project - Henry Ricke
Great communities don’t just happen – they are the result of people who are willing to make a difference. Community Stories, an initiative of the City of Algona, features people from around the area who are making a positive impact through their work, volunteer efforts or other contributions to the community. Stories will be featured on the City of Algona’s website and Facebook page and shared with local media.
By Mya Kemna, City of Algona Communications Intern