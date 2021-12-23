COMMUNITY EVENTS: Chamber winner and coffee, donation, Bulldog heroes, and more

Here is information about the photos in the gallery below:

Chamber coffee at The Dapper Dude

An Algona Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors coffee was held Friday, Dec. 17, at The Dapper Dude owned by Jeff Bradley. The Dapper Dude carries a variety of specialty items mostly focused on men but items women would enjoy as well. Masculine scented soaps, body wash, candles, beard care items, pocket tools, artisan candy from Spokane Wash, drink infusers and more. Bradley also owns Tech Time for computer needs and has become a Sprint Phone provider. The next Chamber coffee will be held Friday, Jan. 7, at the newly remodeled Algona Public Library. Amy Frankl-Brandt photo

CHIPS donate to Food Pantry

CHIPS Woodworking Club donated $500 to the Kossuth Country Food Pantry for Christmas hams. Pictured are CHIPS President Jerry Helmers on the right presenting the donation to Food Pantry Director Henry Ricke. Submitted photo

Kiwanis Students of Month for December

The Kiwanis Club December Students of the Month pictured from top to bottom are from Algona Middle School Gabe Condoleon, son of Harry and Holli Condoleon. Pictured from left with Greg Stewart (Kiwanis), Holly Waltz (teacher), Gabe, Holli and Harry. From Bishop Garrigan Junior High Allison Denker, daughter of Adam and Colleen Denker. In photo from left, Greg Stewart, Colleen, Allison, Sr. Janet Goetz (Bishop Garrigan) and Adam. From Bishop Garrigan High School, Violet Bode, daughter of Beany and Joanne Roepke-Bode. Pictured from left with Greg Stewart, Joanne, Violet, Sr. Janet Goetz and Beany. Algona High School, Reid Louwagie, son of Todd and Shelley Louwagie. In photo with Greg Stewart, Noah Arrowood (teacher), Reid, Shelley and Todd. Submitted photos

Bryant Bulldog Heroes

Bryant first grade Bulldog heroes for November are pictured in top left photo from left: Beck Zimmerman, Holden Baker, Cooper Kron, Riley Ruhnke and Evey Voss.

Bryant first grade Bulldog heroes for December are in middle photo at left: Beck Zimmerman, Reagan Grimm, Emmet Wolter, Claire Jacobson and Brielle Kuecker.

Bryant first grade Bulldog heroes for December are bottom photo at left: Zack Berte, Jackson Ingle, Marek Divis and Ellie Missman.

Bryant second grade Bulldog heroes for November are top photo at right: Brennan Sudol, Jase Sorensen, Aaliyah Dahlhauser, Jace Merkel and Carson Broesder.

Bryant second grade Bulldog heroes for November are middle photo at right: Willow Steuk, Leandra Trauger, Jayden Monson, Grayson Rea, Drew VanOtterloo, Will Brantner and Stella Schechinger.

Bryant second grade Bulldog heroes for December are bottom photo fat right: James Struecker, Morgan Ricke, Mason Carlson, Aubrilynn Muth, Kendyl Karels, and Elaina Hubbard. Submitted photos