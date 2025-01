3•2•Do

YMCA Sweatstock

The Algona is hosting a sweatstock for all members and non-members of the Algona Family YMCA to try a variety of fitness classes between 7:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m on Saturday, January 4. Classes include MuscleUp!; lift & row; stretch, strength & stability; group power; Just Dance; and Rusty Hinges.

Community Blood Drive