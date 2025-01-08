City re-bids Algona Public Library’s exterior renovation

By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Some say absence makes the heart grow fonder. Local officials hope a little time makes bids for the next round of Algona Public Library renovations smaller.

A lot smaller.

About six months after rejecting bids for the second and final phase of exterior improvements to the library building at 210 N. Phillips St., that came in 2-3 times higher than the architect’s estimate, officials are ready to try again.