By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

The city of Algona’s annual budgeting process will begin next month.

Officials expect to begin working on the fiscal year 2025-26 budget during the Jan. 6 Algona City Council meeting. The process includes reviewing revenues, property taxes and department budgets. There are two public hearings and two special council meetings planned. It will end with a budget hearing and adoption on April 21.