City of Algona asked to help fund Kossuth County Fairgrounds grandstand renovation

By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Supporters of the Kossuth County Fairgrounds are seeking funding from the City of Algona.

Fair Board members asked the Algona City Council on Monday, April 21, if the municipality would contribute $250,000 toward the estimated $2 million project for a major renovation of the grandstand at the dirt auto track at the Kossuth County Fairgrounds in Algona. That would match Kossuth County’s pledged contribution.

