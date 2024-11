By Molly Montag, News Correspondent

Algona City Council members approved a financial report for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The report, which must be submitted to state officials by Dec. 1, details the city’s $20.7 million budget for the year that started July 1, 2023, and ended on June 30, 2024.

The report included:

Revenues of $18,399,113

Expenditures of $20,706,982

An ending fund balance of $11,249,164