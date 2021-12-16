CHIPS off the Old Block club helps community
The CHIPS off the Old Block silent auction items are now on display at the newly remodeled Algona Public Library. There are 73 hand-crafted items ready for bidding. All proceeds from the auction are donated to several non-profit organizations in the area. Bidding can be done during regular library hours and the auction will close at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18. Below: Pictured above are CHIPS members who delivered the auction items to the library. From left are Jerry Helmers, Richard Schiek, Vern Koestler Jim Nordman, Mike Schaaf, Ron Matz and John Nordman. Pictured at right is CHIPS member Derald Goetz (left) presenting a $250 donation to Jerry Helmers, Camp Algona POW Museum Committee member, for use by the museum as needed. Submitted photos