The CHIPS Woodworking Club has made a $500 donation to the new children's librarian, Brianna Temple. Temple plans to use the donation toward providing programs for the youth in the community.

Pictured is Don Frideres, Jerry Helmers, Richard Schiek, Brianna Temple, Ron Matz, Vern Koestler and Mike Schaaf and Derald Goetz in the front. Submitted photo