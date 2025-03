Celebrating 25 years of advocacy, Kathy Fritz’s journey with CASA.

For 25 years, Kathy Fritz has been a beacon of hope for children navigating the complexities of the child welfare system. As a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) program coordinator serving 13 counties, she has trained and supported hundreds of volunteers, ensuring children in foster care have a voice.

But Kathy’s journey to CASA wasn’t just a career move—it was a calling.